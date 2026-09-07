Tragedies in the Sky: A Decade of Aviation Disasters

In the span of a decade, the aviation industry has been marked by a series of tragic accidents that have resulted in significant loss of life across the globe.

From a destructive crash of an Air India plane in 2025 to a fatal incident involving a UPS cargo plane in the United States, these incidents underscore the risks inherent in air travel.

Among the most catastrophic events were the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in 2014 and the mysterious disappearance of Flight MH370, which remain etched in the public consciousness, emphasizing the need for stringent safety protocols and thorough investigations to prevent future tragedies.