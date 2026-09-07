European Markets Slide Amid Rising Oil and Inflation Concerns

European shares experienced a decline on Monday as oil prices surged in the wake of renewed hostilities between the United States and Iran. This situation exacerbated inflation concerns and increased expectations that the European Central Bank may persist in raising interest rates beyond this week's meeting.

The pan-European index, STOXX 600, fell by 0.1%, while the Swiss main index dropped 1.2%. Pharmaceutical giant Novartis dipped 3.4% after its cholesterol drug failed in a critical study, prompting doubts over its therapeutic strategy. Germany's political landscape added to market tensions, with the far-right AfD party leading in Saxony-Anhalt, sparking volatility ahead of France's upcoming presidential election.

Energy stocks saw a boost as Brent crude prices climbed following tit-for-tat strikes in the Strait of Hormuz, raising fears of prolonged supply disruptions. Despite these challenges, a survey showed Eurozone investor morale climbing to its peak in over four years. All eyes now turn to looming ECB and Federal Reserve financial decisions on interest rate hikes.