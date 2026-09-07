Media Expo New Delhi 2026: Bridging Print and Digital Innovations

Media Expo New Delhi, India's premier trade fair for advertising, printing, and signage solutions, is set to make a significant comeback at Bharat Mandapam from 17th to 19th September 2026 for its 59th edition. This event arrives at a crucial time when the print and signage industry is evolving with robust print solutions and expanding digital displays like LED and interactive video walls.

This edition is poised to surpass its predecessors in terms of scale, covering a 14,000 sqm area with over 140 exhibitors from across the globe. With countries like China, Taiwan, and Italy leading international participation, it underscores India's emerging status as a major player in the print and signage market. The 2026 event also highlights the rising demand for visually captivating yet economically viable communication solutions across various sectors, driven by retail expansion, e-commerce growth, and nationwide infrastructure projects.

Among the prominent participants are top Indian companies such as Aluearth Industries and Epson India, alongside global players like Easy Building Plastic Co Ltd from China. Visitors can expect to see innovations in printing equipment, digital signage, and advanced display technologies. The event is a pivotal meeting ground for manufacturers, technology providers, and businesses seeking the latest advancements in the visual communication field. According to Raj Manek of Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, the expo reflects the industry's progression toward smarter, innovative advertising and branding solutions.