Dermapuritys Expands: A New Era in Skin and Aesthetic Care

Dermapuritys is relocating its Greater Kailash centre in South Delhi to a larger space, paving the way for more advanced skin, hair, body, and surgical treatments. The expanded facility promises to enhance patient care by introducing cutting-edge technologies and a wider array of services in a comprehensive setting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 16:49 IST
Dermapuritys Expands: A New Era in Skin and Aesthetic Care
Dermapuritys’ Greater Kailash Centre Moves to a Larger Space with More Advanced Treatment Options. Image Credit: ANI

In a strategic move to enhance its service offerings, Dermapuritys is relocating its Greater Kailash centre in South Delhi to a larger venue. This expansion aims to accommodate an increasing demand for comprehensive dermatological and aesthetic treatments.

The new facility will enable Dermapuritys to introduce advanced skin, hair, body, and surgical treatments, bolstering its presence in the healthcare sector. This transition signifies the clinic’s commitment to providing cutting-edge technologies and a broader range of services to its patients.

As Dermapuritys navigates this exciting phase, it aims to offer a holistic treatment environment where patients can access a diverse spectrum of care. The relocation not only strengthens its foothold in Greater Kailash but also aligns with its vision of evolving with the dynamic needs of modern aesthetic care.

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