UAE Business Leaders Eye Investment in Madhya Pradesh

A delegation of business leaders from the UAE is set to visit Madhya Pradesh in January to explore investment opportunities. Preliminary visits to assess projects across various sectors are planned, with a focus on fostering international partnerships and technology transfer, aiming for substantial deals and collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 17:45 IST
UAE Business Leaders Eye Investment in Madhya Pradesh
Badr Jafar, UAE Special Envoy for Business and Philanthropy and CEO of Crescent Enterprises (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A business delegation from the United Arab Emirates will visit Madhya Pradesh this January, seeking to explore various investment opportunities within the state. According to UAE Special Envoy for Business and Philanthropy Badr Jafar, preliminary teams are set to evaluate potential projects in upcoming months to prepare for the main business visit.

Jafar shared details of the initiative in a discussion with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Dubai. The talks resulted in a plan for several preliminary reconnaissance visits designed to pinpoint investment possibilities before bringing a larger contingent of UAE business leaders to India early next year.

Badr Jafar, also the CEO of Crescent Enterprises, emphasized that India remains a priority investment market for the UAE. He highlighted that the delegation will explore various industries without limiting their focus to specific sectors, aiming instead for a comprehensive engagement.

Discussions during the meeting revolved around identifying investment avenues in renewable energy, industrial infrastructure, ports, logistics, sustainable urban projects, and tech-driven businesses. Attention was also given to scalable startups, international partnerships, and accessing global markets.

Jafar indicated preliminary visits by a smaller delegation before January, alongside plans to join a group of investors for the Global Investors Summit 2027. Concurrently, Chief Minister Yadav, investing in the UAE investor outreach, is attending AIM Congress 2026 and meeting global investors to further attract investments to Madhya Pradesh.

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