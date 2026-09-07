Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

American tennis player Jessica Pegula triumphed over Sorana Cirstea to advance to the U.S. Open quarter-finals. Despite moments of tension, Pegula secured a 6-3 6-4 victory in what was Cirstea's last Grand Slam appearance. Pegula maintains her pursuit of a first major title, progressing after defeating Leylah Fernandez previously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 06:28 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 06:28 IST
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory
Jessica Pegula

In a thrilling encounter at the U.S. Open, American Jessica Pegula defeated Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-3 6-4 to secure her place in the quarter-finals. The match marked the end of Cirstea's Grand Slam career.

Pegula consistently demonstrated resilience, gaining the upper hand in a fiercely contested second set and showcasing her potential for a maiden major title. Despite early challenges, she capitalized on crucial points to outmaneuver her opponent.

Having previously edged past Cirstea at the Cincinnati Open, Pegula aspires to reach her third consecutive U.S. Open semi-final, facing either Emma Navarro or Anna Kalinskaya next.

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