Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Marnus Labuschagne, despite recent poor form, is included in Australia's squad for their three-test tour in South Africa. The tour, beginning in October, tests Labuschagne's international resilience. Additions like Cooper Connolly enhance squad depth. The series is notable as the first in South Africa since the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 06:12 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 06:12 IST
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour
Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne has been named in Australia's squad for the upcoming three-test series in South Africa, despite a recent slump in performance that has fueled speculation about his future in the international arena.

All-rounder Cooper Connolly, alongside paceman Michael Neser and spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, join the squad after a challenging series against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Matthew Renshaw retains his place.

Labuschagne's form, scoring just 36 runs over three innings against Bangladesh, prompted doubts about his longstanding role at number three. However, his past successes in South Africa secured his position.

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