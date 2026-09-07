Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

The US Open showcased gripping tennis action on its eighth day, as leading figures clinched places in the quarter-finals.

American Jessica Pegula secured a win over Sorana Cirstea with a satisfying 6-3 6-4 finish, advancing in the tournament. Frances Tiafoe highlighted the day by defeating 2021 US Open winner Daniil Medvedev with a powerful 7-6(1) 6-4 7-6(6) display.

Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, continues his momentum by outplaying Tommy Paul. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka and Linda Noskova also progressed to the next stage, setting the scene for a thrilling series of quarter-final showdowns.