Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

The US Open reaches its quarter-finals stage with impressive performances from players. Jessica Pegula advances, defeating Sorana Cirstea, while Frances Tiafoe ousts former champion Daniil Medvedev. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, and Linda Noskova secure their spots, setting the stage for exciting matchups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 06:10 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 06:10 IST
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine
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The US Open showcased gripping tennis action on its eighth day, as leading figures clinched places in the quarter-finals.

American Jessica Pegula secured a win over Sorana Cirstea with a satisfying 6-3 6-4 finish, advancing in the tournament. Frances Tiafoe highlighted the day by defeating 2021 US Open winner Daniil Medvedev with a powerful 7-6(1) 6-4 7-6(6) display.

Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, continues his momentum by outplaying Tommy Paul. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka and Linda Noskova also progressed to the next stage, setting the scene for a thrilling series of quarter-final showdowns.

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