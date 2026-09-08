Xi Jinping Calls for Enhanced UK-China Collaboration Despite Differences
During a phone call with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the extent of common interests shared by China and the UK. He highlighted the need to overcome differences and foster mutually beneficial cooperation while urging Britain to protect Chinese investors' rights.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged for strengthened collaboration between China and the United Kingdom, emphasizing common interests over existing differences. This call came during a phone conversation with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, as reported by state media outlet Xinhua.
President Xi underscored the importance of overcoming divergences and expanding beneficial cooperation between the two nations. Speaking during the Tuesday phone talks, he reiterated China's commitment to fostering stronger ties with the UK.
Moreover, Xi expressed hope that Britain will ensure the protection of legitimate rights and interests of Chinese investors in the country, further promoting a stable business environment.
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