Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

A tragic incident unfolded at Miami International Airport on Sunday when an Amazon Prime Air cargo plane overran a runway and crashed, resulting in the loss of at least five lives, local officials reported. The aircraft struck several ground vehicles upon its descent.

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Ray Jadallah confirmed five injuries, with three in critical condition. Rescue efforts involved over 60 units and 200 personnel. A fuel leak from the downed plane posed additional challenges for emergency responders.

The 32-year-old Boeing 767 had departed from San Juan, Puerto Rico. The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation, as Amazon and Boeing aid efforts to uncover the cause of this tragic accident, emphasizing safety as the priority.