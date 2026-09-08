India's Wind Exports Surge: Eyeing Global Dominance by 2030

In a notable boost for India's renewable energy sector, the country's exports of wind turbines and components surged by about 50% to approximately Rs 12,800 crore in the financial year 2025-26. This remarkable growth is expected to continue, according to Aditya Pyasi, CEO of the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA). As Windergy India 2026 approaches, Pyasi highlighted India's expanding manufacturing capabilities and the mounting global demand for wind energy as key drivers behind the impressive export figures. However, he acknowledged the need for further improvement to close the cost gap with China.

"We saw Rs 12,800 crore worth of exports last year - a 50% increase from FY24-25. This year, we anticipate even greater gains," Pyasi shared. Despite this success, he noted that Indian manufacturers still face a cost disadvantage of around 10-15% compared to Chinese competitors. With potential support from both state and central governments, Pyasi believes India could soon become the leading global exporter of wind turbines.

The IWTMA report also cites the addition of a record 6.05 GW of wind capacity in FY2025-26, raising India's cumulative installed capacity to 58.14 GW by July 31, 2026. The industry is targeting nearly 100 GW of capacity by 2030, with 43 GW of projects currently in development. While the government's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers is aiding in enhancing local production, further efforts are needed to achieve full competitiveness, particularly in high-value components like gearboxes and specialized materials. Pyasi emphasized the potential of repowering older turbines, with Tamil Nadu alone holding 30% of the country's repowering potential. The upcoming Windergy India 2026 event is set for October 7-9 at Chennai Trade Centre, co-organized by IWTMA and PDA Ventures, with support from the Ministry of Power and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.