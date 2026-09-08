Trump and Putin's Path to Reconciliation over Ukraine

In a diplomatic bid for improved U.S.-Russia relations, President Donald Trump has pressed for a swift resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Kremlin officials.

Yuri Ushakov, a Kremlin aide, revealed that the conversation included discussions about U.S. peace negotiators' recent visits and Putin's assessment of the battlefield situation. Putin conveyed that Russia has no hostile intentions toward Europe, and both leaders expressed positive sentiments about potential outcomes.

Trump emphasized the rapid conclusion of the conflict, underscoring the expansive benefits for bilateral trade and economic relations. Both presidents agreed on the importance of continuing their dialogue and expressed mutual intent to remain in contact for any future developments.