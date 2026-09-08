India-Morocco Strengthen Defence Ties at Inaugural Joint Defence Committee Meeting

India and Morocco's inaugural Joint Defence Committee meeting in New Delhi focused on mutual interests such as training, peacekeeping, and military exercises. Co-chaired by top defense officials from both nations, the meeting aimed to bolster bilateral cooperation. The Moroccan delegation explored India's defense capabilities and potential joint ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 20:35 IST
India-Morocco Strengthen Defence Ties at Inaugural Joint Defence Committee Meeting
Inaugural Joint Defence Committee meeting between India and Morocco held in New Delhi (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move to bolster bilateral cooperation, India and Morocco convened the inaugural Joint Defence Committee meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. Discussions centered on areas of mutual interest, including training, education, and peacekeeping, reflecting the countries' long-standing defense partnership as they approach their 70th anniversary of cooperation in 2027.

Co-chaired by Amitabh Prasad, Joint Secretary of International Cooperation at India's Ministry of Defence, and Brigadier General Abdellah Athmani of Morocco's Royal Armed Forces, the meeting brought together high-ranking officials from various Indian defense departments and services.

The Moroccan delegation, visiting India from September 7 to 10, engaged with local defense industries to explore opportunities for co-production, joint ventures, and technology collaborations. This visit, sparked by a 2025 defense cooperation MoU, has injected new momentum into the Indo-Moroccan defense relationship.

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