India-Morocco Strengthen Defence Ties at Inaugural Joint Defence Committee Meeting

In a significant move to bolster bilateral cooperation, India and Morocco convened the inaugural Joint Defence Committee meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. Discussions centered on areas of mutual interest, including training, education, and peacekeeping, reflecting the countries' long-standing defense partnership as they approach their 70th anniversary of cooperation in 2027.

Co-chaired by Amitabh Prasad, Joint Secretary of International Cooperation at India's Ministry of Defence, and Brigadier General Abdellah Athmani of Morocco's Royal Armed Forces, the meeting brought together high-ranking officials from various Indian defense departments and services.

The Moroccan delegation, visiting India from September 7 to 10, engaged with local defense industries to explore opportunities for co-production, joint ventures, and technology collaborations. This visit, sparked by a 2025 defense cooperation MoU, has injected new momentum into the Indo-Moroccan defense relationship.