On Thursday, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev appointed his daughter, Saida Mirziyoyeva, as the head of a new special economic zone in Tashkent. This move is a key part of Uzbekistan's strategy to attract more foreign investment.

Mirziyoyeva, who previously led her father's administration, is expected to spearhead developments at the Tashkent International Financial Centre, where economic activities will enjoy tax and customs exemptions, all governed by English common law.

Such appointments are typical in Central Asia's political landscape following the Soviet era, but they also reflect the ongoing economic reforms and growth in Uzbekistan, which recently reported an impressive 8.5% economic growth rate for the first half of 2026.