A New Chapter: Saida Mirziyoyeva's Role in Transforming Uzbekistan's Economy

Saida Mirziyoyeva, daughter of Uzbekistan's President, has been appointed as head of a new special economic zone in Tashkent. This marks a significant step in Uzbekistan's efforts to attract foreign investment amid ongoing economic reforms initiated by her father, Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Uzbekistan aims to strengthen its economic growth and global financial relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 15:51 IST
A New Chapter: Saida Mirziyoyeva's Role in Transforming Uzbekistan's Economy
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On Thursday, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev appointed his daughter, Saida Mirziyoyeva, as the head of a new special economic zone in Tashkent. This move is a key part of Uzbekistan's strategy to attract more foreign investment.

Mirziyoyeva, who previously led her father's administration, is expected to spearhead developments at the Tashkent International Financial Centre, where economic activities will enjoy tax and customs exemptions, all governed by English common law.

Such appointments are typical in Central Asia's political landscape following the Soviet era, but they also reflect the ongoing economic reforms and growth in Uzbekistan, which recently reported an impressive 8.5% economic growth rate for the first half of 2026.

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