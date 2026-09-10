India Unveils Comprehensive District-Level Insights into the Non-Agricultural Sector

The National Statistics Office (NSO) has unveiled comprehensive district-level estimates for India's unincorporated non-agricultural sector, providing unprecedented insights into the scale and economic performance of this crucial segment. The report by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation highlights the immense concentration of economic activity within the top 50 districts, accounting for nearly one-third of the sector's establishments and workforce.

This extensive study, derived from the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) 2025, covers 757 out of 770 districts. It provides critical indicators on ownership structures, workforce demographics, and economic performance metrics, such as emoluments and Gross Value Added (GVA). Remarkably, disparities in productivity and female workforce participation emerge as significant finds of the report.

The data indicate that women's participation is substantial in many districts, particularly in parts of Telangana, Manipur, and Meghalaya. Furthermore, the NSO report suggests that granular data can illuminate regional strengths and development needs, facilitating targeted policy interventions to address local economic conditions. The Ministry advises caution in interpreting these statistics, considering regional economic diversity and sampling variability.