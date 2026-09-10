Australia Restores AUD 10 Million in Core Funding to UNDP

Australia has renewed its core financial support for the United Nations Development Programme, confirming an AUD 10 million contribution for 2026 in its 2026–2027 national budget. Worth approximately USD 7.2 million, the commitment follows a pause in core funding during 2025 and signals renewed confidence in UNDP's development work, particularly across vulnerable and climate-exposed communities in the Pacific.

Flexible funding keeps support available when communities need it

Core contributions give UNDP the freedom to direct resources towards urgent needs without being limited to a single project or narrowly defined activity. This flexibility allows the organisation to respond quickly when a crisis develops, protect development progress built over many years and maintain staff and programmes in communities that may otherwise receive limited international assistance.

The funding is especially important for Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States, where geographical isolation, limited public resources and exposure to climate disasters make development work more difficult and expensive. In remote island communities, core resources can help UNDP remain present, work alongside national institutions and ensure that people living far from major population centres are not forgotten.

Australian partnership supports climate resilience and stronger institutions

Australia's renewed core contribution will sit alongside its earmarked investments in climate action, inclusive economic growth, employment, skills, gender equality, peace and resilience. These combined resources support practical programmes that help Pacific Island countries manage immediate pressures while building stronger institutions and safer communities for the future.

One example is the Tuvalu Coastal Adaptation Project, which is strengthening eroding coastlines and reclaiming land in areas threatened by rising seas and coastal flooding. The work is expected to reduce inundation risks for more than 60% of Tuvalu's population while creating safer space for homes, public services and essential infrastructure.

UNDP also works with governments to improve electoral systems and encourage peaceful democratic participation. Its support has contributed to Vanuatu's first National Referendum, new voter registration systems in Vanuatu and the Republic of Naoero, and the delivery of a peaceful electoral process in Bangladesh.

Women gain new opportunities through Pacific blue economy finance

Economic inclusion remains another important part of the Australia–UNDP partnership. In Fiji, the UNDP-supported Blue Lending Facility, operated through the Fiji Development Bank, has opened access to concessional finance for women-led groups and women entrepreneurs in coastal communities. The facility gives them a better chance to build businesses connected to fisheries, marine resources and other climate-resilient blue economy activities, while improving their access to formal financial services.

These projects show how flexible core funding can strengthen programmes that respond to different needs at the same time, from protecting coastlines and supporting elections to helping women establish sustainable livelihoods. They also allow UNDP to continue working in locations where small populations, vast distances and high delivery costs can make it difficult for development partners to maintain a consistent presence.

An independent ODI perception study ranked it as the most highly valued UN development partner among Pacific Small Island Developing States, reflecting the importance placed on its local presence and practical support.

Australia's renewed AUD 10 million contribution gives UNDP greater security to continue that work, reach isolated communities and respond when new challenges appear. The partnership will support countries seeking stronger economies, fairer opportunities, resilient public institutions and safer futures in a region facing some of the world's most serious climate risks.