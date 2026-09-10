Why Costa Rica’s 36-Month Data Governance Roadmap Matters for the Future of Public Healthcare

Costa Rica's effort to modernize its public healthcare system is increasingly becoming a question of how well it can manage the enormous amount of data generated across health and social security services. A three-year Data Governance Roadmap developed by the World Bank and A2F Consulting for the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) finds that the institution already has substantial digital systems and data assets, but fragmented governance, inconsistent data quality, limited system integration and uneven staff capabilities are preventing information from being used to its full potential. Based partly on a survey of more than 300 employees, the roadmap offers policymakers, development partners and technology companies a practical path toward a more secure and data-driven public health system.

CCSS is a large and complex institution, meaning improvements in data management could influence healthcare delivery, administration, research and public spending. The assessment examines six areas: data governance, data quality, data architecture and integration, analytics and business intelligence, people and culture, and data security and privacy. Its broader message is that digital transformation cannot be achieved simply by purchasing new software. Institutions must also establish clear rules about who manages information, how its quality is checked, how different systems communicate and who is permitted to access sensitive data.

Can Better Data Governance Turn Digital Investment Into Better Healthcare?

One of the roadmap's central findings is that CCSS has a data governance policy, but operational responsibilities and procedures remain insufficiently developed. Data ownership is not always clear, implementation is fragmented and employees have limited awareness of governance requirements.

The proposed solution is to strengthen institutional leadership through a Chief Data Officer function, a Data Governance Council and Data Stewards responsible for important datasets. For policymakers, these arrangements could create clearer accountability and reduce situations where different departments apply different rules to similar information.

Data quality is another priority. The roadmap proposes profiling 100% of critical datasets within 24 months, reducing error rates in critical systems to 1% or less, assigning quality scores to at least 80% of data within 36 months, and improving quality scores by 5% every year.

These targets have economic implications. Reliable information can support better resource planning, budgeting, service monitoring and programme evaluation. Conversely, incomplete or inconsistent data can weaken decisions and make it harder for administrators to determine where healthcare resources are most urgently required.

Why Interoperability Could Become the Next Big Public-Sector Reform

CCSS currently faces problems created by fragmented technology architecture, including inconsistent data models, manual processes, point-to-point system connections and limited use of application programming interfaces, or APIs. Such fragmentation makes it harder for information to move efficiently between institutional systems.

The roadmap recommends standardized APIs, common metadata rules, shared data dictionaries and stronger integration mechanisms. Over time, this could improve connections between patient, finance, procurement, human-resource and statistical information.

For governments, the lesson extends beyond Costa Rica. Digital platforms generate greater public value when they can communicate securely rather than becoming isolated technology investments. Development partners can therefore play an important role by financing interoperability standards, institutional capacity, cybersecurity and governance alongside hardware and software.

Better integration could also strengthen analytics. The assessment finds that CCSS's central data warehouse is underused, dashboards are developed in fragmented ways and advanced analytics are not routinely embedded in decision-making. Building trusted datasets and common indicators could eventually support predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Where Are the Opportunities and Risks for Technology Companies?

The roadmap could create opportunities for private-sector companies working in cybersecurity, system integration, metadata management, analytics, training and AI-related technologies. But future contracts may increasingly require providers to demonstrate interoperability, security, privacy protection and compliance with institutional standards.

Security targets are particularly ambitious. CCSS is advised to classify 100% of datasets within 12 months, introduce role-based access controls for at least 95% within 14 months, maintain zero security or privacy breaches, and achieve a privacy audit score of at least 90% within 36 months.

These safeguards become increasingly important as health data is made available for research and advanced analysis. Weak controls could expose sensitive information, undermine public confidence and create institutional and reputational risks. Private companies will therefore need to treat data protection as a core part of product design rather than an additional compliance requirement.

What Must Happen in the Next 36 Months?

Implementation is divided into three stages. Months 1–6 concentrate on foundations, including governance policies, the Data Governance Charter, stewardship responsibilities, quality frameworks, data classification and initial pilots. Months 7–18 focus on operational improvements such as APIs, metadata, role-based access, analytics projects and staff training. Months 19–36 move toward optimization through dashboards, performance indicators, audits, interoperability and more advanced analytics.

The overall target is to bring CCSS to a data-maturity level of at least 3.5 out of 5 within three years. Pilot initiatives, including a chronic kidney disease data project and a data-quality profiling exercise, are intended to demonstrate benefits before reforms are expanded.

For international development partners, the roadmap suggests that financing should follow this sequence rather than jumping immediately to expensive AI systems. Governance, quality, interoperability, security and workforce capabilities need to come first.

Costa Rica's experience offers a broader policy lesson: data should increasingly be treated as strategic public infrastructure. The biggest opportunity is not simply collecting more information, but making existing information reliable, secure and useful. If CCSS delivers the proposed reforms over the next 36 months, it could establish stronger foundations for evidence-based healthcare, research and responsible digital innovation while offering other governments a practical model for turning public-sector data into better services.