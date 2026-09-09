Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

In a gripping match at the US Open, Frances Tiafoe made a stunning comeback against fellow American Alex Michelsen. Down by two sets and a break, the 11th seed rallied to secure a dramatic victory in five sets, marking his third semi-final appearance. Tiafoe's forehand winner in the third set shifted the tide, drawing roaring applause from the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Michelsen, unseeded but impressive, earned admiration despite the loss, hitting 21 aces. Tiafoe, showing sportsmanship, quickly consoled the young player in a heartfelt exchange. Tiafoe commented, "I slowly, slowly started getting my rhythm there," as he moves on to face either Ben Shelton or defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

The match saw Tiafoe struggle initially but persevere to break Michelsen late in the third set. Michelsen, serving for the match, faltered under pressure with double faults, allowing Tiafoe to seize the opportunity and take control. The decisive final set demonstrated peak tennis from both players, ending in a triumphant Tiafoe win, uplifted by the responsive crowd.