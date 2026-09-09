Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe staged an incredible comeback against Alex Michelsen in the US Open, overcoming a two-set deficit to win in a thrilling five-set match. Despite Michelsen's valiant effort and 21 aces, Tiafoe showcased his resilience and skill to reach the semi-finals once again, all amid an emotional and supportive atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 05:30 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 05:30 IST
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback
Frances Tiafoe

In a gripping match at the US Open, Frances Tiafoe made a stunning comeback against fellow American Alex Michelsen. Down by two sets and a break, the 11th seed rallied to secure a dramatic victory in five sets, marking his third semi-final appearance. Tiafoe's forehand winner in the third set shifted the tide, drawing roaring applause from the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Michelsen, unseeded but impressive, earned admiration despite the loss, hitting 21 aces. Tiafoe, showing sportsmanship, quickly consoled the young player in a heartfelt exchange. Tiafoe commented, "I slowly, slowly started getting my rhythm there," as he moves on to face either Ben Shelton or defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

The match saw Tiafoe struggle initially but persevere to break Michelsen late in the third set. Michelsen, serving for the match, faltered under pressure with double faults, allowing Tiafoe to seize the opportunity and take control. The decisive final set demonstrated peak tennis from both players, ending in a triumphant Tiafoe win, uplifted by the responsive crowd.

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