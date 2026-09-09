DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

The U.S. Department of Justice is intensifying its antitrust inquiry into Fox's ambitious $22 billion acquisition of streaming platform Roku. Citing sources, Semafor reported on Tuesday about the expanded investigation seeking more extensive data and document submissions from both companies.

This deeper probe follows the announcement of the $160 per share acquisition deal, intended to elevate the combined entity to the third-largest player in TV viewing. The partnership aims to harness Fox's broadcasting prowess with Roku's streaming technology, significantly challenging industry giants like YouTube and Disney.

Fox previously stated the acquisition aligns with its strategy to boost advertising ventures and grow digital audiences, leveraging Roku's broad reach into over 100 million households. Despite the DOJ's scrutiny, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch has downplayed potential conflicts, anticipating positive synergies from the deal.