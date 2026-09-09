Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

The United States Supreme Court chose not to reinstate Missouri's Republican-crafted congressional map for the November midterm elections, declining an emergency appeal. The decision introduces further intricacy into the state's ongoing electoral disputes being navigated in both state and federal courts.

Conservative Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh denied Missouri's request to halt a state court ruling that invalidated the map, which had removed a Kansas City seat held by Democratic Representative Emanuel Cleaver. Despite the urging of Missouri Republicans, Kavanaugh did not consult his fellow justices before issuing his decision, nor did he explain it.

Almost immediately, Chief U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark issued a conflicting temporary order mandating the state to use the Republican-favored map in the elections, supporting a lawsuit from Missouri lawmakers. His ruling appeared to clash with Missouri Supreme Court's prior determination requiring voter referendum approval before implementation.