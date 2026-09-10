SEBI Gears Up for Quantum Computing Challenges

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is proactively preparing the securities market for potential cybersecurity risks arising from advancements in quantum computing, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey disclosed on Thursday.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, Pandey stated that advanced quantum computing could jeopardize current cryptographic systems, necessitating a shift towards post-quantum cryptography. The technology uses quantum mechanics principles to process information, potentially breaking conventional cryptography standards.

As quantum computers continue to develop, SEBI emphasizes the identification of current cryptographic uses in systems, recommending crypto agility to ensure seamless transitions to quantum-proof methods. While the timeline for quantum computing's impact remains uncertain, preparations are deemed essential.