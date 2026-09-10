Arrest in London Highlights National Security Act Probe Linked to Iran

British police in London have arrested two individuals as part of an investigation under the National Security Act linked to Iran. Authorities clarified that this probe is separate from incidents earlier this year targeting Jewish and Iranian community sites across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 18:37 IST
Arrest in London Highlights National Security Act Probe Linked to Iran
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In a significant development, two individuals have been detained in London as part of an investigation into National Security Act violations connected to Iran, according to a statement released by British police on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police emphasized that this current investigation is distinct from and not related to previous incidents or attacks occurring earlier this year aimed at Jewish and Iranian community centers across London.

This declaration aims to clarify the nature of the ongoing investigation and its lack of connection to past targeted activities in the city.

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