Switzerland's Noah Okafor Steps Away from National Team Amid Trust Issues

Switzerland's forward, Noah Okafor, has decided to step back from the national team due to a trust breakdown with coach Murat Yakin. Despite limited playing time during the World Cup, Okafor's decision stems from feeling mistreated. The Swiss FA respects his decision and wishes him club success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 18:34 IST
Switzerland's Noah Okafor Steps Away from National Team Amid Trust Issues

Switzerland's forward, Noah Okafor, announced he will no longer represent the national team under current manager Murat Yakin, citing a breach of trust. The decision came after Okafor's limited incident-free play against Algeria and perceived unfair treatment.

The 26-year-old Leeds United player, who has 26 caps, clarified that his choice wasn't influenced by the duration on the pitch but rather by how commitments were unmet, contributing to his loss of trust. The treatment he received during his substitute appearance in the crucial World Cup match against Algeria played a critical role in his decision.

Reflecting on past events, Okafor expressed via Instagram his intention to no longer participate under Yakin's regime, which the Swiss Football Association acknowledged, respecting his stance and extending best wishes for his club career.

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