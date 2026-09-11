West Asia Tensions Prompt Shift in Global Energy Strategies

In light of escalating tensions in West Asia, the global energy market is witnessing a shift in priorities, with a stronger emphasis on logistics, storage, and long-term planning over immediate energy prices. Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), underscored these points during the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi. He highlighted the potential for enhanced resilience in energy and supply chains through reinforced India-UAE cooperation.

He advised nations like India and BRICS members to look beyond fluctuating oil prices, stressing the importance of resource storage and strategic foresight. This is especially pertinent as the BRICS Business Forum gathers industry and government leaders ahead of the upcoming summit, with dialogue centered on trade, technology, and sustainable development. Under India’s 2026 chairship, BRICS has prioritized the pursuit of resilient supply chains and inclusive growth.

Bin Sulayem also pointed out that current global energy challenges present opportunities for economic cooperation, particularly in renewable energy and commodities. The UAE's investments in nuclear and renewable resources exemplify this pragmatic approach. He indicated significant prospects for deepening India-UAE ties across sectors like precious metals, agriculture, and food security. Bin Sulayem called for a transition from planning to implementing cooperative strategies, emphasizing India's pivotal role in the diamond industry and the broader economic landscape.