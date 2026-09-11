Kristersson's Pragmatic Rightward Shift: Sweden's Political Transformation

In 2018, Ulf Kristersson vowed to Holocaust survivor Hedi Fried that his Moderates would shun cooperation with the far-right Sweden Democrats. Four years later, Kristersson's leadership pivoted, integrating their support to secure a right-wing government and reshape Sweden's policies on immigration and crime.

Under Kristersson, Sweden witnessed a crackdown on immigration, with asylum numbers hitting a 40-year low. Amidst bolstered police powers and stiffer sentencing, Kristersson's pragmatic approach led to a center-right victory in 2022, granting the nation a rare stable government despite rising right-wing influence.

Critics warn of the Sweden Democrats' growing impact on Swedish politics, reflecting on global shifts witnessed in countries like the USA. As electoral races tighten, Kristersson's adeptness as prime minister may face challenges should his partners outshine the Moderates at the polls.