Hong Kong's National Security Law: Silencing Democracy Activists

A Hong Kong court sentenced democracy activists Lee Cheuk-yan and Chow Hang-tung to prison terms for inciting subversion, sparking international criticism. The activists, involved in organizing vigils for the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, opposed the National Security Law. Their sentences reflect the growing constraints on freedoms once enjoyed in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 12:31 IST
Hong Kong's National Security Law: Silencing Democracy Activists
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In a controversial ruling, a Hong Kong court has sentenced prominent pro-democracy activists Lee Cheuk-yan, 69, and Chow Hang-tung, 41, to substantial prison terms for inciting subversion. The charges stem from the activists' vocal opposition to the ruling Communist Party and their involvement in commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

The National Security Law, implemented in 2020, has curtailed actions once considered legal in Hong Kong. These latest convictions highlight the diminishing political freedoms in the city, once regarded as a bastion of liberty compared to mainland China. The court's judgment emphasized the activists' repeated calls to 'end one-party dictatorship.'

Reactions have been swift, with family members expressing dismay and pro-democracy circles denouncing the sentences as politically motivated. Despite facing hefty fines and lengthy prison terms, the activists and their supporters vow to appeal, drawing attention to what they see as a grim erosion of rights in Hong Kong.

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