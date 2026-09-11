Africa Courts Korean Investment for Critical Minerals and Clean Industry

Africa's push to turn its mineral wealth into jobs, industries and stronger regional economies took centre stage in Seoul, where the African Development Bank presented five regional critical minerals projects to Korean companies and financial institutions. The projects, covering nearly every part of the continent, were introduced during the Korea-Africa High-Level Dialogue on Investment, Critical Minerals and Sustainable Value Chains on 8 September, ahead of the eighth Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation Ministerial Conference.

Turning Mineral Wealth Into African Industry

African Development Bank Group President Dr Sidi Ould Tah told investors that Africa wants to move beyond exporting unprocessed minerals while importing the technologies and manufactured products made from them. The continent is seeking investment in local processing, refining and production facilities that can generate skilled jobs, support domestic businesses and allow African countries to retain a larger share of the value created from resources used in batteries, renewable energy systems and other clean technologies.

Africa's fast-growing population, expanding cities, regional economic integration and rich mineral deposits create a strong foundation for closer commercial ties with Korea, which brings advanced manufacturing experience, technical expertise and investment capacity. Dr Ould Tah said the partnership has reached a point where goodwill and business discussions must be translated into bankable projects and shared industrial value.

Bank Guarantees Could Reduce Investor Risks

Concerns about financing, regulations and perceived market risks can prevent promising African projects from attracting private capital, even when their commercial and development potential is clear. The Bank presented guarantee schemes, co-financing options and risk-mitigation instruments designed to strengthen projects, mobilise additional funding and give investors greater confidence when entering African markets.

One of the mechanisms discussed was the Pan-African Guarantee Platform, which is being developed under the New African Financial Architecture for Development. The continental platform is expected to bring together risk-sharing tools and help unlock capital for infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining and other priority sectors.

Korean executives used the dialogue to raise practical questions about doing business on the continent. An energy and renewable energy company requested more information about changes in Africa's electricity market, while a railway operator asked how the Bank could support the harmonisation of regulations and encourage policies that make cross-border and foreign investment easier. The Bank said it would continue working with African governments to improve business conditions and develop investment frameworks shaped around national and regional priorities.

Two Decades of Cooperation Seek Concrete Results

The discussion formed part of the twentieth anniversary of the Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation partnership, launched in 2006 to deepen collaboration between Korea and Africa through the African Development Bank. Organised by the Korea-Africa Foundation and the South African Chamber of Commerce in Korea in partnership with the Bank Group, the dialogue brought attention to opportunities in critical minerals, infrastructure, energy, artificial intelligence, digital technology and manufacturing.

Representatives of the Korea-Africa Foundation stressed that the gathering was focused on concrete projects and the complementary strengths of Korean businesses and African economies. The South African Chamber of Commerce in Korea encouraged companies to take a closer look at investment opportunities across the continent, where demand for energy, transport networks, digital services and industrial capacity continues to grow.

The message closing the meeting was direct: Africa and Korea now have an opportunity to replace resource extraction with shared production, stronger value chains and lasting prosperity. The Bank invited Korean partners to carry the momentum into real investments during the KOAFEC Ministerial Conference in Seoul, which runs through 11 September.