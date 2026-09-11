Surprising Surge: UK Economy Defies Predictions in July Growth

The United Kingdom's economy outperformed expectations by growing 0.4% in July 2026, according to the Office for National Statistics. Despite forecasts of no change from June, the British economy displayed resilience, with annual output rising 1.6% compared to the same month in the previous year.

Although a median forecast by economists predicted a slowdown, growth steadied at 0.4% over the three months to July, matching the prior quarter's performance. Strength in the services sector fuelled this growth, partly counteracting declines in production and construction, according to ONS Director Liz McKeown.

Amid concerns over the economic impact of the U.S.-Iran conflict, Britain has emerged relatively unscathed, although rising oil prices and expected inflation increases pose future challenges. Nonetheless, the Bank of England anticipates 1.1% economic expansion for 2026, citing slightly stronger-than-expected recent data.