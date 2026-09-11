Tibetan Exile Leader Urges Xi to Respect Tibetan Identity Before BRICS Summit

As Chinese President Xi Jinping prepares to visit India for the BRICS Summit, Tibetan parliament-in-exile Speaker Dolma Tsering extended a direct message, urging him to honor Tibetan identity and reconsider assimilation strategies. According to Tsering, addressing the Tibet issue is crucial for resolving the India-China border dispute.

Tsering highlighted the importance of the BRICS Summit, emphasizing global supply chains and livelihood impacts. She expressed doubts about China's leadership potential if it continues to suppress cultural identities. She condemned Beijing's ethnic policies, suggesting they erase Tibet's rich cultural tapestry and criminalize peaceful identity expressions.

The Tibetan leader drew parallels with India's harmonious approach to diversity. She called on Xi to emulate India's respect for varied cultures and languages. Tsering underscored that lasting regional peace depends on including Tibet in border discussions, asserting India historically bordered Tibet, not China.