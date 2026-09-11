BRICS Nations Eye Robust Financial Integration Under India’s Leadership

BRICS countries, under India's chairship, are enhancing cooperation in finance, focusing on cross-border payments, local-currency settlement, and financial resilience. They aim to strengthen economic resilience amid global tensions via practical solutions in trade. The New Development Bank and efforts in customs and technology cooperation are pivotal to their strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 15:23 IST
BRICS Nations Eye Robust Financial Integration Under India’s Leadership
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

BRICS nations are strategizing to bolster financial collaboration, emphasizing cross-border payments, local-currency settlements, and economic resilience. During India's chairship in 2026, these efforts will lay the foundation for seamless financial integration among member economies.

The BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, who convened in Jaipur and Mumbai recently, have reiterated their commitment to advancing economic and financial ties. Key priorities include improving cross-border payment interoperability and fostering trade settlements and investments in local currencies, fostering resilience amid geopolitical strife and economic fragmentation.

Furthermore, the New Development Bank's role is expanding, with a focus on mobilizing resources for sustainable growth projects. The grouping also eyes stronger customs cooperation, emphasizing the necessity for cybersecurity and responsible AI use in finance.

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