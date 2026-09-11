BRICS Nations Eye Robust Financial Integration Under India’s Leadership

BRICS nations are strategizing to bolster financial collaboration, emphasizing cross-border payments, local-currency settlements, and economic resilience. During India's chairship in 2026, these efforts will lay the foundation for seamless financial integration among member economies.

The BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, who convened in Jaipur and Mumbai recently, have reiterated their commitment to advancing economic and financial ties. Key priorities include improving cross-border payment interoperability and fostering trade settlements and investments in local currencies, fostering resilience amid geopolitical strife and economic fragmentation.

Furthermore, the New Development Bank's role is expanding, with a focus on mobilizing resources for sustainable growth projects. The grouping also eyes stronger customs cooperation, emphasizing the necessity for cybersecurity and responsible AI use in finance.