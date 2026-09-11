Micron Taiwan's Extraordinary Bonus Plan Amid Labor Dispute
Micron Technology announced significant employee bonuses in Taiwan amidst labor union disputes. The bonuses, amounting to 35 to 68 months of pay for fiscal 2026, aim to mitigate union tensions as demands for a profit-sharing model continue. With 60,000 global employees receiving bonuses, Micron strives to avert strike action.
Micron Technology has announced a substantial bonus package for its Taiwan employees in a bid to ease ongoing labor union disputes. This comes as the U.S. chipmaker gears up to navigate a challenging fiscal 2026, offering minimum payouts of T$1.7 million ($53,809.39).
The announcement follows mounting pressure from unions representing two-thirds of Micron's workforce in Taiwan, who have indicated intentions to strike if demands for a 15% profit-sharing model are unmet. Despite the lucrative bonus offerings, the Taiwan union remains firm in its demands, seeking parity with South Korean competitors.
Micron's commitment to rewarding employees globally demonstrates an effort to maintain morale and avert disruptions similar to those faced by its rival, Samsung Electronics. With an investment exceeding T$1.6 trillion in Taiwan, Micron remains a critical player in the region's economic stability despite ongoing labor challenges.
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