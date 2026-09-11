Kenya Approves Asahi Group's Acquisition of Diageo Kenya

Kenya's competition authority has given a green signal to Japan's Asahi Group Holdings Limited for acquiring control over Diageo Kenya Limited and UDV Kenya Limited. The approval comes with a condition to reserve 20% of refrigeration space for non-EABL or Asahi products in retail outlets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 16:24 IST
Kenya Approves Asahi Group's Acquisition of Diageo Kenya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kenya's competition authority has approved Japan's Asahi Group Holdings Limited to take sole control of Diageo Kenya Limited and UDV Kenya Limited. The announcement came from the authority on Friday, marking a significant move in the beverage industry.

The authority specified that the transaction's approval comes with a condition. The merged entity must reserve at least 20% of refrigeration space in retail outlets for non-EABL or Asahi-branded products, ensuring market fairness and diversity.

This decision is aimed at maintaining a balanced marketplace in Kenya's beverage sector while allowing Asahi's expansion in the region to proceed.

TRENDING

1
World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

Global
2
Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Global
3
Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Global
4
Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why More Rain Does Not Necessarily Mean Less Drought for West African Smallholders

What Separates the World’s Strongest City Economies Is Structural Depth

Why Flood-Exposed Economies Need Stronger Public Services to Protect Farm Productivity

Drug-Resistant HIV Is Becoming a Long-Term Threat to Children on Treatment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026