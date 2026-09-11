Kenya Approves Asahi Group's Acquisition of Diageo Kenya

Kenya's competition authority has approved Japan's Asahi Group Holdings Limited to take sole control of Diageo Kenya Limited and UDV Kenya Limited. The announcement came from the authority on Friday, marking a significant move in the beverage industry.

The authority specified that the transaction's approval comes with a condition. The merged entity must reserve at least 20% of refrigeration space in retail outlets for non-EABL or Asahi-branded products, ensuring market fairness and diversity.

This decision is aimed at maintaining a balanced marketplace in Kenya's beverage sector while allowing Asahi's expansion in the region to proceed.