Global Cancer Experts Rethink Reviews That Turn Evidence Into Better Care

Representatives from countries across four regions joined cancer specialists and technical experts in Vienna to strengthen imPACT Reviews, the joint assessments that help governments understand where cancer services are working, where patients are being left behind and which investments could deliver the greatest improvement. More than 30 participants attended the three-day September meeting at the International Atomic Energy Agency headquarters, including representatives from 10 Member States and experts from the IAEA, World Health Organization and International Agency for Research on Cancer.

Turning Cancer Assessments Into Practical National Action

For more than two decades, imPACT Reviews have examined national cancer control programmes, diagnostic capacity, treatment services and their place within the wider health system. The assessments give countries an evidence-based picture of their strengths and gaps, creating a foundation for national planning, funding decisions and the development of services that respond to the needs of patients.

IAEA Deputy Director General Hua Liu said the findings have helped Member States identify priorities and guide investment in cancer care. Najat Mokhtar, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications, stressed that the growing cancer burden is placing heavier pressure on health systems, making coordinated international support increasingly important for countries seeking to expand access to quality diagnosis and treatment.

Participants discussed ways to make future reviews more useful, including better use of existing national and facility-level data, closer examination of health-system challenges and continued country visits by inter-agency teams. These visits remain a central part of the process because they allow experts to see facilities, speak with health professionals and understand the everyday obstacles affecting cancer patients.

Mongolia and Nigeria Show How Reviews Can Shape Policy

Representatives from Africa, Asia, Europe and Central Asia, and Latin America shared examples of how imPACT Review recommendations influenced national plans, advocacy campaigns, programme development and investment choices. Several speakers described the assessment process as more than a technical exercise, since it can bring ministries, hospitals, health professionals and development partners together for wider conversations about cancer control.

Mongolia's Minjmaa Minjgee said the country approved its National Cancer Control Plan for 2025–2028 after the review and secured funding for a second National Cancer Centre. The new centre is expected to ease pressure on existing services and expand access to care for patients nationwide.

Nigeria has also used the recommendations to guide policy decisions. Musa Ali-Gombe said the country reviewed its National Cancer Control Plan at the programme's midpoint and developed a new plan for 2026 that incorporates recommendations for the National Cancer Control Programme. These experiences showed how an international assessment can move from written findings into funded facilities, updated policies and clearer national priorities.

UN Agencies Strengthen Their Shared Cancer Response

WHO cancer control lead Andre Ilbawi recalled the original vision behind imPACT Reviews: when a government asks what it should do about cancer, it should receive a clear response from one coordinated team representing the expertise of United Nations agencies. Representatives from all six WHO regional offices attended the discussions, allowing the review process to reflect different health systems, resource levels and regional challenges.

Following the meeting, the IAEA, WHO and IARC held their 2026 Annual Strategic Consultation on Cancer Control. The agencies reviewed progress under their Joint Programme on Cancer Control. They discussed cooperation on cancer registries, childhood cancer and the IAEA's Rays of Hope initiative, which supports access to radiotherapy and other cancer services.

Future cooperation will place greater attention on joint follow-up with countries, faster coordination of technical assistance, support for fragile settings and continued investment in international expert networks. The discussions reinforced a simple but important message: identifying gaps is only the beginning, while lasting progress depends on turning evidence into trained teams, stronger facilities, reliable data and cancer services that patients can reach when they need them.