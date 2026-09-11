Italian Court's Verdict Tests Future of Ilva Steel Plant

The Ilva steel plant in Taranto faces an uncertain future after an Italian court ordered the closure of its blast furnaces. The decision underscores a setback for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's efforts to maintain operations at Italy’s biggest steel facility amid ongoing talks with potential buyers.

The Milan Court of Appeal's decision came as a rebuff to a request from the plant's operator, Acciaierie d'Italia, challenging a previous ruling that called for environmental remediation at the site. The controversy centers around alleged pollution risks to local residents and ongoing debates over public health and employment.

Currently employing around 8,000 workers and supporting numerous contractors, the Taranto plant is Italy's only integrated steelworks. The government is under pressure to find a sustainable industrial solution and is considering a transition to electric arc furnaces as part of broader environmental initiatives.