Political Vendetta or Legitimate Probe? CPI(M) Leader Slams ED Over Kerala Allegations

CPI(M) leader KN Balagopal criticizes the Enforcement Directorate (ED), accusing it of 'political vendetta' in seeking an FIR against former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and family. The ED's investigation relates to the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited case, with Balagopal citing Supreme Court remarks on ED's approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 17:19 IST
Political Vendetta or Legitimate Probe? CPI(M) Leader Slams ED Over Kerala Allegations
Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader KN Balagopal . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader KN Balagopal criticized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, accusing the agency of pursuing a 'political vendetta' by seeking to register an FIR against former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena, and son-in-law P A Mohamed Riyas in the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) pay-off case.

Balagopal highlighted that the ED has been unable to establish 'any concrete cases' against Vijayan, who is now the leader of the opposition in the Kerala Assembly. He noted that the Supreme Court has previously commented on the 'attitude' of the ED in unrelated cases, suggesting a pattern of politically motivated actions.

The ED is pushing for an FIR under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after conducting searches at multiple locations in Kerala and Bengaluru, recovering records, digital evidence, and freezing assets. CPI(M) MLA P A Mohamed Riyas and former CM Vijayan have criticized the investigation, denying any wrongdoing.

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