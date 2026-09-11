Belarus Breaks New Ground: Potash Exports to the U.S.

Belarus has begun exporting potash to the United States, according to a statement by President Alexander Lukashenko made on Friday. The decision marks a notable shift in international trade dynamics.

The move comes as relationships between Belarus and the U.S. have improved over the past year, following the release of several political prisoners, a process brokered by the U.S.

Despite Belarus's continued close ties with Russia and enduring sanctions from many Western nations, the U.S. lifted specific sanctions related to Belarusian potash last December. Meanwhile, the European Union maintains its sanctions on Belarusian potash exports.