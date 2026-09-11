Modi-Putin Car Ride: Cultural Gifts & Trade Ambitions Highlight BRICS Summit

During their meeting at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, PM Modi gifted Russian President Putin a Russian version of the Thirukkural, symbolizing cultural ties. Both leaders aimed to advance trade to USD 100 billion by 2030, with the INNOPROM exhibition poised to boost industrial cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 17:18 IST
Modi-Putin Car Ride: Cultural Gifts & Trade Ambitions Highlight BRICS Summit
PM Modi, Putin share car ride to INNOPROM exhibition after talks (Photo/DD). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant gesture of cultural diplomacy, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Russian President Vladimir Putin a Russian translation of the Thirukkural following their bilateral meeting in New Delhi. The classical Tamil scripture, emblematic of universal values such as virtue and love, underscores the deepening ties between the two nations.

Modi and Putin's car ride to the INNOPROM exhibition marked a day of strategic discussions and ceremonial exchanges. With the ambition to elevate bilateral trade to USD 100 billion by 2030, the leaders highlighted the exhibition's role in enhancing industrial cooperation, particularly in sectors like rail technology and steel production.

The visit by President Putin precedes his address at the BRICS Business Forum. The summit, focusing on resilience, innovation, and cooperation, represents a critical juncture for India as it hosts the BRICS Summit, aiming to bolster its chairship role and navigate global economic challenges.

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