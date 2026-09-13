Mystery in the Java Sea: Missing Indonesian Passenger Ship Sparks Urgent Search

An Indonesian passenger ship, Virgo Transport 8, went missing in the Java Sea after losing contact early on Sunday morning amid stormy conditions, the national search and rescue agency announced.

The vessel, carrying 243 people, departed from Surabaya in East Java on Saturday, destined for Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan. Communication with the ship ceased shortly thereafter, and its current location remains unknown, officials reported.

Search and rescue teams have been dispatched to its last known location in an urgent effort to locate the vessel. In Indonesia, where the island nation of over 17,000 islands relies on ferries as an affordable travel option, the lack of enforced safety measures has contributed to a higher-than-average accident rate.