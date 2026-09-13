OpenAI Halts Public Transition Amid AI Safety Concerns

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman announced that the company will delay going public due to safety concerns surrounding AI's potential risks, including human extinction. Amid growing demands for regulation, Altman stresses the importance of cautious AI development. Meanwhile, rival Anthropic plans to proceed with its IPO despite these concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 08:56 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 08:56 IST
OpenAI Halts Public Transition Amid AI Safety Concerns
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OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman has announced a halt in the company's plans to go public in 2026, attributing this decision to safety concerns regarding artificial intelligence. Altman expressed fears that even a 10% risk of AI contributing to human extinction by the end of the decade is intolerable. His comments echo calls from U.S. lawmakers urging new regulations on AI systems following warnings from OpenAI's competitor, Anthropic, about potential catastrophe.

In an interview with Fortune, Altman noted that the current environment is not suitable for an initial public offering. He emphasized the need for AI companies to prioritize safety over profits, reminding that responsibility should guide decisions in the AI field. Altman advocated for collaborative efforts between governments and AI enterprises to mitigate risks.

Despite these concerns, Anthropic plans to proceed with its IPO, aiming to market its offering in mid-October and listing before November's U.S. midterm elections. Both companies are considering a more deliberate pace in AI development to ensure alignment and safety, with Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei supporting a slowdown in advancing AI capabilities.

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