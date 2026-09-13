Vanished Vessel: Indonesian Passenger Ship Goes Missing

An Indonesian passenger vessel carrying 243 people disappeared after losing contact while traveling from Surabaya to Banjarmasin. The incident was reported by the country's search and rescue agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 08:43 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 08:43 IST
Vanished Vessel: Indonesian Passenger Ship Goes Missing
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An Indonesian passenger vessel, with 243 individuals on board, is currently missing after communication was lost during its journey.

The ship was en route from the East Java city of Surabaya to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan when it vanished.

The nation's search and rescue agency is actively involved in locating the vessel and ensuring the safety of its passengers.

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