Tragedy at Sea: Ferry Sinking Off Vanuatu's Coast Leaves Many Missing

At least one person has been confirmed dead and more than 30 are missing following the sinking of a ferry off Vanuatu's coast, as confirmed by the office of Prime Minister Jotham Napat.

Rescue operations are ongoing in the Pacific Island nation, located about 1,750 km east of Australia, after the MV Matui sank with dozens on board. So far, 15 individuals have been rescued, according to a statement posted on Facebook.

Search efforts have been ongoing since the ferry sank due to adverse weather conditions between the islands of Ambae and Santo. Prime Minister Napat's office reported that an investigation into potential negligence, such as overloading, will be conducted.