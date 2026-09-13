Tragedy at Sea: Ferry Sinking Off Vanuatu's Coast Leaves Many Missing

A ferry off Vanuatu's coast sank due to harsh weather, resulting in at least one death and over 30 missing people. Search efforts continue in the Pacific Island nation as authorities investigate potential negligence and overloading as factors. Survivors and families of victims are in the nation's thoughts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 09:24 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 09:24 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Ferry Sinking Off Vanuatu's Coast Leaves Many Missing
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At least one person has been confirmed dead and more than 30 are missing following the sinking of a ferry off Vanuatu's coast, as confirmed by the office of Prime Minister Jotham Napat.

Rescue operations are ongoing in the Pacific Island nation, located about 1,750 km east of Australia, after the MV Matui sank with dozens on board. So far, 15 individuals have been rescued, according to a statement posted on Facebook.

Search efforts have been ongoing since the ferry sank due to adverse weather conditions between the islands of Ambae and Santo. Prime Minister Napat's office reported that an investigation into potential negligence, such as overloading, will be conducted.

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