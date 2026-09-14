Dell's Bold Move: The Baldwin Group Acquisition

Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies, is reportedly close to acquiring The Baldwin Group through DFO Management, potentially taking the insurance brokerage private. However, Reuters has yet to verify the report initially published by the Financial Times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 03:58 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 03:58 IST
Dell's Bold Move: The Baldwin Group Acquisition

Michael Dell, the esteemed CEO of Dell Technologies, is reportedly on the brink of a major acquisition through his investment firm, DFO Management. According to a Financial Times report on Sunday, Dell is nearing a deal to take the insurance brokerage firm, The Baldwin Group, private.

While the Financial Times has brought this potential acquisition to light, Reuters has not yet been able to verify the report. Such a move would mark a significant expansion into the insurance sector by Dell's investment arm.

If confirmed, this acquisition could have notable implications for both Dell's business interests and the broader insurance industry. Observers are awaiting further verification and details of the potential transaction.

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