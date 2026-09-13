South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies
South Korea's expanded espionage law, effective Sunday, broadens offenses from North Korea-related activities to those involving all foreign countries. This move aims to protect key technologies as competition heats up in strategic industries like semiconductors.
South Korea's newly expanded espionage law is set to take effect on Sunday. The legislation marks a shift in the country's national security strategy, widening espionage offenses to include acts involving all foreign nations, not just North Korea.
This broadened scope intends to safeguard South Korea’s key technologies in light of growing international competition, particularly in strategic sectors such as semiconductors.
The legal amendment underscores Seoul's proactive stance in protecting its technological advancements and ensuring the security of its strategic industries at a time of escalating global trade rivalries.
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