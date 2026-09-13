Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota's Oliver Solberg emerged as the frontrunner going into the concluding day of the Rally Chile, boasting a 19.1-second advantage over teammate Elfyn Evans after Saturday's thrilling leg.

Reigning champion Sebastien Ogier, also behind the wheel for Toyota, clings to the third spot, trailing by just 1.3 seconds with Sunday promising four more challenging stages. Ogier is 10.7 seconds ahead of Hyundai's fourth-placed Adrien Fourmaux, while Toyota's Sami Pajari takes fifth place.

The rally took a dramatic turn when Thierry Neuville's Hyundai rolled out in the day's first stage, abruptly ending his bid. “We pushed hard to regain positions, but a misjudgment ended our efforts,” Neuville revealed.