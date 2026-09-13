Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

On Sunday, Swedes cast their votes in a crucial election poised to either usher a far-right party into government for the first time or steer the country back towards its renowned liberal stance.

The centre-left opposition currently holds a slender advantage over the ruling right-wing bloc as the September 13 parliamentary election looms, according to recent opinion polls. However, even as Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's administration has consistently lagged in polls during his tenure, a surge in support in recent weeks suggests a tightly contested race with challenger Magdalena Andersson and her Social Democrats.

With Sweden's strategic direction hanging in the balance, a strong showing by the far-right Sweden Democrats could mark an alignment with a broader European trend, bolstered by electoral successes like the German state election win by Alternative for Germany, while the Social Democrats and their coalition partners grapple with internal differences over policy issues including immigration and economic strategies.