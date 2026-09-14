Oil Prices Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Interest Rate Hikes Loom

Asian markets experienced a downturn as oil prices soared due to geopolitical tensions involving Saudi Arabia and Yemen. This spike in prices heightens inflation concerns, leading to anticipated interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan. Investors brace for potential economic shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 04:38 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 04:38 IST
Oil Prices Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Interest Rate Hikes Loom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian share markets saw a decline on Monday as oil prices surged due to renewed geopolitical tensions, with investors preparing for potential interest rate hikes in the United States and Japan this week.

The increase in Brent crude by 3% followed new attacks in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, heightening concerns about disruptions to global energy supplies. This geopolitical instability postponed an essential meeting that could have eased tensions.

Markets are pricing in a high probability of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan, amid inflation concerns spurred by the spike in oil prices. Analysts warn of prolonged elevated energy prices impacting global economies.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

Four Minutes Saved Per Case: Brazil’s MIDAS Offers a New Blueprint for AI-Powered Justice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026