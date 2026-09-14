Oil Prices Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Interest Rate Hikes Loom

Asian share markets saw a decline on Monday as oil prices surged due to renewed geopolitical tensions, with investors preparing for potential interest rate hikes in the United States and Japan this week.

The increase in Brent crude by 3% followed new attacks in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, heightening concerns about disruptions to global energy supplies. This geopolitical instability postponed an essential meeting that could have eased tensions.

Markets are pricing in a high probability of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan, amid inflation concerns spurred by the spike in oil prices. Analysts warn of prolonged elevated energy prices impacting global economies.