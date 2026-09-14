Courage and Fortitude: Zverev's Grand Slam Victory in New York

Alexander Zverev's U.S. Open win was deeply rooted in family support, as he credited his mother for not letting his diabetes define him. He defeated Ben Shelton to claim his second Grand Slam title, having previously secured a French Open victory. Zverev expressed gratitude towards his family and team for their unwavering support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 04:22 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 04:22 IST
Courage and Fortitude: Zverev's Grand Slam Victory in New York
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A triumphant spirit fuelled Alexander Zverev's latest victory at the U.S. Open, as the German athlete attributed his success to a strong familial backbone, especially his mother’s crucial role in not allowing diabetes to dictate his future after he clinched his second Grand Slam title.

Zverev defeated American Ben Shelton in a thrilling final at Flushing Meadows, showcasing a stellar performance across the Grand Slam season. His previous brushes with Grand Slam glory, notably coming close in 2020, made Sunday's triumph all the more resonant with emotion and gratitude.

The champ highlighted key influences, particularly his mother Irina, a former tennis player, who defied medical expectations by championing Zverev’s aspirations, demonstrating the power of perseverance in shaping an athlete's destiny. In his post-match comments, Zverev lavished praise on his family and team, expressing heartfelt thanks for their enduring support throughout his tennis journey.

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