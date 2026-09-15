Finland's Economic Resurgence: Boost from Exports and Google Investment

The Finnish economy is showing signs of significant growth, spurred by impressive exports and increased investments, according to the country's central bank. This positive shift is anticipated to lower the unemployment rate from its current double-digit status.

The Bank of Finland has revised its GDP growth projections for 2023 to 1.7% and expects a 1.6% increase by 2027, compared to the previously estimated 0.7% and 1.2%. Last year's growth was also amended to 0.8% from 0.2%. Juuso Vanhala, Head of Forecasting at BoF, highlighted the robust economic performance early in the year.

Despite a temporary rise in inflation to 2.4% due to Middle Eastern energy price fluctuations, it is expected to ease to 1.4% by 2027. Additionally, Google's €13 billion (€15 billion) investment in AI infrastructure marks a substantial boost to Finland's economy, underscoring Finland's growing appeal for technological investments.