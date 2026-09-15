Australia's Financial Hub Ambitions Hindered by Tax Policies

ANZ Group CEO Nuno Matos stated that although Australia has potential as a regional financial hub due to its capital markets and domestic savings pool, its tax regime is a deterrent to attracting foreign capital. He emphasized the need for favorable tax conditions to compete with Asia-Pacific locations like Hong Kong and Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 09:33 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 09:33 IST
Australia's Financial Hub Ambitions Hindered by Tax Policies
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On Tuesday, ANZ Group Chief Executive Nuno Matos asserted that Australia possesses several essential ingredients to emerge as a regional financial hub, citing developing capital markets and a substantial domestic savings pool. However, Matos pointed to Australia's unfavourable tax regime as a major hurdle in attracting foreign capital necessary to achieve this status.

Matos compared the Australian tax environment unfavorably to other Asia-Pacific financial centers, such as Hong Kong and Singapore, which offer nearly zero percent tax rates on capital. He highlighted the need for more attractive tax policies to draw financial capital and promote Australia as a competitive financial hub.

Additional concerns were expressed about the impact of artificial intelligence on the workforce, with Matos cautioning that non-adopters risk job displacement. He advocated for implementing AI development guardrails and acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding potential large-scale job losses in the banking sector.

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