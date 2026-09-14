EPA Moves to Repeal Carbon Pollution Standards Amid G20 Meeting

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is set to repeal carbon pollution standards for power plants at the G20 energy ministers' meeting, aligning with President Trump's strategy to remove regulatory barriers. The move challenges former President Biden's efforts to curtail greenhouse gas emissions significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 05:39 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 05:39 IST
EPA Moves to Repeal Carbon Pollution Standards Amid G20 Meeting
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The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is reportedly on the verge of repealing carbon pollution standards specifically targeting coal- and gas-fired power plants, according to Bloomberg News.

This regulatory rollback aligns with President Donald Trump's broader environmental agenda aimed at dismantling what he views as redundant industrial restrictions. The announcement is anticipated during the G20 energy ministers' meeting in Houston, Texas.

The repeal, which counters initiatives from former President Joe Biden, would eliminate rules designed to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide and other pollutants. A critical aspect of Trump's goal is to boost energy production by eliminating what he considers regulatory overreach.

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